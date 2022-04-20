Lawyers association files contempt petition against Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: The Indian Bar Association (IBA) has filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking contempt proceedings against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for questioning the judiciary over the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in a fund misappropriation case.
Ishwarlal Agarwal, the IBA working president who filed the petition, said Raut levelled several false, scandalous, and contemptuous allegations against the judges of the court and the entire judicial system.
The petition said Somaiya exposed several frauds committed by leaders and ministers close to Raut. It added in some cases, the allegations are against Raut and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
“It is evident that the contemnors were expecting the arrest of Somaiya. However, the Bombay high court granted him interim anticipatory bail. Due to this Raut got annoyed and started making false, scandalous, and defamatory allegations against the entire judiciary saying that people have lost faith in the judiciary.”
Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus. After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
Karnataka Health Minister: No COVID 4th wave in Karnataka now
Amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said such a situation does not exist in the state as of now, but the government was taking all the required precautionary measures and monitoring rise in cases in other states and countries. Speaking to reporters here, he said tests are being conducted and genomic sequencing is being done as per norms, to identify the variant.
Punjab Police book ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, summon him for probe
Punjab Police have registered a case against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for promoting enmity by allegedly make false statements against AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Khalistan links in the run-up to the February 20 assembly elections. The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani.
Schools to remain open, ₹500 fine again for no mask: New Covid rules in Delhi
Covid-19 masks will once again be mandatory in New Delhi with a violation penalty of ₹500, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on Wednesday in its meeting. Schools will continue physical classes, the authority decided, but SOPs will have to be issued for better management. There will be no ban on social gatherings but a close watch will be there on all kinds of congregations.
What Dy CM Sisodia said on mask mandate as Delhi logs 600 Covid cases | 5 points
Over 600 cases in Delhi The Capital on Tuesday added 632 cases of Covid-19 but there were no new deaths or hospitalisations, the state's health bulletin showed. Mask mandate reimposed in Haryana, NCR districts Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already issued orders asking NCR districts (Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad among others) to make masking mandatory again, with Haryana announcing bringing back a fine for violators.
