MUMBAI: The leopard that entered a residential complex in Bhayander and attacked seven people six days ago was captured, fitted with a tracking collar, and released into Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) early on Friday. Forest officials said they are still unsure how the animal reached the densely populated area. Leopard that attacked 7 people in Bhayander was collared, released in SGNP

Deputy conservator of forests at SGNP, Kiran Patil, said the leopard was tranquilised, examined, and kept under observation before being released. A tracking device has been installed to monitor its movements. Patil added that forest officials are analysing satellite images to trace the leopard’s route. They are checking whether it moved from mangrove patches near Bhayander creek through the Ghodbunder forest stretch, or via the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, an 85-sq-km stretch near Vasai and Virar, which acts as a wildlife corridor connecting SGNP and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest officials said leopards have earlier been spotted in Uttan, Bhayander, and near Vasai Fort. This has raised questions about whether the animals live in mangrove areas or move from eastern forest regions to western parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in search of food.

Forest officials also said that alleged rampant, unauthorised construction is driving wild animals away from Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Palghar district. The encroachments have badly affected the watering holes in the sanctuary, forcing wildlife to stray away in search of food and water, according to a recent survey by the Maharashtra wildlife protection department.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Anjali Tak, who was seriously injured in the attack, remains hospitalised. She suffered severe injuries to her face, including her eyebrow, eyelid, nose, jaw, and lips. Dr Sangita Rawat from KEM Hospital said some stitches have been removed, while the rest will be taken out over the next 10 days due to swelling.

Tak, whose wedding is scheduled for January 10, is expected to remain in hospital for about 10 more days. The leopard entered her first-floor flat in Parijat Society through an open balcony while she was asleep. Tak’s mother and sister escaped with minor injuries as they ran outside the house immediately after noticing the big cat.