‘Less than 1% Maha e-waste recycled last year’

Of the total quantum of electronic waste generated in Maharashtra last year, less than 1% was recycled, suggests data with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. This was revealed 8 during a webinar on waste management, organised by a consortium of three advocacy groups along with the Maharashtra environment department’s Majhi Vasundhara initiative on Thursday.

According to records maintained by the MPCB for 2019-20, 975.25 tonnes of e-waste were recycled during the financial year 2019-20 by nine empanelled recyclers. Another 11,015.49 tonnes was dismantled (and is awaiting recycling) by 90 empanelled dismantlers. However, as per the MPCB’s own estimate -- which was modelled using techniques laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board -- the state produced approximately 10,00,000 tonnes of e-waste during the same period.

Satish Sinha, associate director, Toxic Links, one of the three groups, said, “A majority of it is handled by the informal sector, which is illegal.”

Nandakumar Gurav, a regional officer with the MPCB, said, “The data suggests that a disproportionately large quantity of e-waste is being handled by the informal sector. We have issued directions to every urban local body to streamline the collection and treatment process as per the Centre’s e-waste management rules.”