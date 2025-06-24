License bids of Adani Electricity and Torrent Power to be heard in July

Mumbai: On Monday, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission sought people’s suggestions and objections for Adani Electricity’s license bid to supply power to Thane district and Torrent Power’s bids to supply power to Nagpur and surrounding areas. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on July 23. (AFP Photo)

Torrent Power Limited has also applied for a licence to supply power to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation along with that of Nagpur.

Earlier, Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai Limited, a division of Adani Transmission Limited, had submitted a bid to acquire a license to supply power to Thane district and Torrent Power Limited, a Gujarat-based establishment, had applied for a licence to supply power in Nagpur and surrounding areas which has been on hold owing to opposition from activists and political parties.

Thane district includes areas of Bhandup, Mulund, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kharghar, Taloja and Uran. Bhandup and Mulund, though considered a part of Mumbai, fall under Thane district as per Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL’s) records. The region, at present, draws power from MSEDCL.

This is an attempt to provide options to the consumers to choose an entity which would provide electricity to their household. This is called Parallel Electricity Distribution Licence where Thane residents would get to choose between MSEDCL or Adani Electricity.

Similarly, the residents of the island city of Mumbai have the options of Tata Power and BEST for power supply and those living in the city’s suburbs have the options of Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, to choose their power supplier. The Adani group is set to invest over ₹6,000 crore for the setting up of the new network, on the approval of the license.

Power consumption in the region is estimated to grow at 8% CAGR over the next five years.

The Navi Mumbai-Panvel belt is set to become a major hub of development and construction with projects like Adani group’s Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA’s) planned projects in the region.

Being a native of Nagpur, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s keen interests on developing the region is set to increase the demand for power in Nagpur, owing to the push for industrialisation.

On receiving necessary clearance from the Forest Advisory committee of the union environment ministry in April this year, Tata Power is developing Bhivpuri off stream open loop pump storage in Karjat area of Raigad district. The project has proposed a total investment of ₹13,000 crore which would greatly contribute to the clean energy landscape of India.

With a 1800 MW Pumped hydro Storage Project to be located at Shirawata, Pune district and a 1000 MW Pumped hydro Storage Project at Bhivpuri, Raigad district, MSEDCL will eventually be able to supply power in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, sources said, Sources from MSEDCL said.