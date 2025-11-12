Live streaming of court proceedings subject to judges’ consent: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court issued a notification on Monday stating that the streaming of court proceedings shall be undertaken only upon specific directions of the concerned court. The live-streaming is also “subject to the consent of the Judge/Judges,” it said. Mumbai, India - September 03, 2021: Bombay High Court at Fort, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 03, 2021. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

“It is also to inform that the storage and preservation of live-streamed recordings shall be undertaken only upon specific directions of the concerned Court in accordance with rules, including specific directions for the duration of preservation, i.e., whether six months or any other period deemed appropriate”, the notice said.

The notification came on the same day that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai said, “We have seen our morphed pictures too,” while hearing a PIL seeking a policy framework to govern the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence within judicial systems. He acknowledged the misuse of GenAI tools to morph images targeting members of the judiciary.

Notably, the high court initiated live streaming all proceedings in July this year to ensure judicial transparency and public access to court hearings. The notification issued earlier stated, “To imbue greater transparency, inclusivity, and foster access to justice, it is expedient to set up infrastructure and the framework to enable live streaming and recording of proceedings. These rules are framed by the High Court of Bombay in the exercise of powers under the relevant statute, where applicable, and Article 227 of the Constitution of India”.

However, the court had notified that matters related to matrimonial disputes, sexual offences, gender-based violence, cases which may provoke enmity amongst communities, etc., will be excluded from being live-streamed.