Live-in couple detained for hitting children

MUMBAI: The Malvani police have booked and detained a Malad-based live-in couple for allegedly assaulting their three children. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, 32-year-old Chetna Patil and 40-year-old Pankaj Kumar reside in Malwani, close to the residence of Patil’s mother, 54-year-old Poonam Parmar. Patil has a seven-year-old son, Priyank, from her first husband, and two children named Raghav, 1, and Vivani, 2, from Kumar.

In her complaint, Parmar said that she had witnessed the couple hit Priyank brutally in 2020, when they lived in Andheri. Their neighbours had also shown her videos of them assaulting the young boy. She subsequently convinced the couple to shift to Malad, close to her residence, and hoped that the assaults had ended.

However, on Saturday, when Parmar visited her daughter, she saw Kumar assaulting his stepson Priyank and complained about the matter to the Malvani police.

“They have been torturing the children constantly, both physically and mentally, and the children have several injury marks all over their bodies,” said Parmar.

Based on her complaint, the Malvani police registered a case against Patil and Kumar under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and section 115 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have detained the couple and handed over the children to the Child Welfare Committee,” a police officer aware of the matter said.