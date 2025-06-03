Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Live-in couple detained for hitting children

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 09:40 AM IST

MUMBAI: Malvani police detained a couple for allegedly assaulting their three children, following a complaint from the mother of the live-in partner.

MUMBAI: The Malvani police have booked and detained a Malad-based live-in couple for allegedly assaulting their three children.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the police, 32-year-old Chetna Patil and 40-year-old Pankaj Kumar reside in Malwani, close to the residence of Patil’s mother, 54-year-old Poonam Parmar. Patil has a seven-year-old son, Priyank, from her first husband, and two children named Raghav, 1, and Vivani, 2, from Kumar.

In her complaint, Parmar said that she had witnessed the couple hit Priyank brutally in 2020, when they lived in Andheri. Their neighbours had also shown her videos of them assaulting the young boy. She subsequently convinced the couple to shift to Malad, close to her residence, and hoped that the assaults had ended.

However, on Saturday, when Parmar visited her daughter, she saw Kumar assaulting his stepson Priyank and complained about the matter to the Malvani police.

“They have been torturing the children constantly, both physically and mentally, and the children have several injury marks all over their bodies,” said Parmar.

Based on her complaint, the Malvani police registered a case against Patil and Kumar under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and section 115 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have detained the couple and handed over the children to the Child Welfare Committee,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Live-in couple detained for hitting children
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On