‘Local Congress leaders are instigating Marathas against me’

BySurendra P Gangan
Apr 20, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently defected to the BJP, is struggling to keep his commitment made to the prime minister of winning the Nanded LS seat and says that local Congress leaders are instigating Marathas against him

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently defected to the BJP, is struggling to keep his commitment made to the prime minister of winning the Nanded LS seat. Talking to Surendra P Gangan, Chavan dismissed the talk that there is unrest against him and alleged that local Congress leaders are instigating Marathas against him.

Ashok Chavan
Ashok Chavan

There seems to be unrest among Marathas over reservation issue and among the Congress workers in Nanded for joining BJP.

This is not true, All this is the handywork of Congress leaders who have been instigating Maratha youth. I have been explaining to them about what has been done so far for the reservation. After that, their anger subsides. The local Congress leaders wanted to target me. The government has given 10% reservation, issued Kunbi certificates, and is following due process to give certificates to the blood relatives. There is no reason for the Marathas to be upset.

How did you cope with the new party and the ideology?

There is no question of ideology. There are Congress leaders who joined BJP and then again went back to the original party. You need time when you enter a new house, but I have adjusted myself. BJP people at state and higher level are happy with me joining the party. I tell my people that taking sides with power is important for the development of the district. Most of my supporters have joined BJP with me. Some others are waiting for the Lok Sabha election results. I have left it to them as local equations wary.

Nanded LS constituency doesn’t seem to be an easy one for BJP even after you joined the party. It is seen as a fight between you and the Congress candidate.

Election is election and should be fought with full strength. We are trying our best. No party can claim victory now and it all depends on public opinion. I have made a commitment to the prime minister and am working hard to fulfil it. I am confident about victory. We are banking on Modiji’s face, and it will benefit us. If we plan strategically, we can win.

    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

