MUMBAI: After multiple delays, Jogeshwari Terminus, the city’s latest end point for long-distance trains, is set to open in January 2027. On Monday, at a meeting between the Western Railway (WR) authorities and rail passenger associations, a WR official said that the altered terminus design and other changes had delayed the project for a year. Long-delayed Jogeshwari Terminus to open in six months

Initially a modest three-platform layout, the revised structural blueprint changed the terminus to an expansive four-platform one. The fourth platform has been integrated to function as the primary home platform, while the existing structures are being substantially widened to prevent overcrowding. “We are also widening the width of the platforms from nine metres to 12 metres,” said another WR official.

Once fully operational, the revamped terminus will possess the infrastructure required to handle long-distance 24-coach trains, efficiently accommodating 12 pairs of mail and express trains on a daily basis.

Initially slated to open by March 2025, the WR authorities have now revised the operational timeline, with sources confirming that the crucial rail hub will become functional from January 2027. It will be a significant terminus, along with a coaching depot for Vande Bharat trains.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure from passenger associations, who have been consistently urging the railway authorities to fast-track the project. Commuters highlight that the early completion of this terminus is vital to easing the severe daily rush witnessed at North Mumbai’s prominent bottleneck stations, particularly Borivali and Andheri.

Commuter associations have also been emphasising the need for another terminus from the western suburbs. The high-level meeting that was recently convened with the WR authorities was to address these growing commuter grievances and review the project’s revised roadmap.

Strategically positioned to decongest Mumbai’s heavily burdened major terminal stations, including Bandra Terminus, Dadar, and Mumbai Central, the Jogeshwari hub has seamless multi-modal connectivity. Situated adjacent to the Ram Mandir suburban railway station, it rests roughly 250 metres from the Jogeshwari East station on Metro Line 7 via Ram Mandir Road station. For last-mile connectivity, the station premises will feature designated cab and cab aggregator zones, auto stands, and an expansive parking area.

This project marks a milestone for Mumbai’s transport infrastructure. The last full-fledged, independent rail terminus constructed from scratch in the city was Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla, built 34 years ago. Existing hubs like Dadar and Panvel have been upgraded over the decades to accommodate mail and express trains.