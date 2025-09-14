Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to provide free science and maths lessons through Khan Academy has gotten a weak response since many students do not have access to devices or proper internet connectivity. The programme was expected to help thousands of children from Class 6 to 10 in municipal schools in the city. Low response to Khan Academy classes for BMC school students

As per data from the department of education, approximately 6,500 civic school students have signed up on Khan academy for the free evening math and science classes, but only 3,600 are using the platform. Parents have pointed out that the poor participation is because most children do not have their own mobile phones or tablets, and many households struggle to recharge data packs.

In several parts of the city, especially in Mankhurd, Govandi, Agripada, and Kamathipura, poor network coverage has made student participation almost impossible. Parents have welcomed the initiative but said that it would work better if classes were scheduled during school hours on school premises, rather than expecting students to log in from home.

Attendance figures also highlight the uneven success of the project. Out of the 135 students registered on Khan Academy at Laxminarayan Keshavrao Waghji School in Parel, only 76 are able to attend the classes. Out of the 72 registered at A. R. Municipal School in Byculla, only 17 are managing to join the classes. At the Mitha Nagar Mumbai Public School only 47% of its 428 students have been attending the classes so far. In many other schools across the city the sessions are yet to begin.

Parents from low-income backgrounds are finding it especially hard to cope. A student’s mother from Mankhurd said she works in a hospital and cannot always help her children attend classes on time. She added that she could not afford to buy extra data packs to access the internet.

A father from Govandi, who works as a labourer, said internet access is unreliable and his children often struggle to understand lessons conducted in English. Another parent explained that a single 1 GB data pack per day is not enough for two school-going children in the same household.

The BMC Shikshak Mahasabha, a teachers association that represents and advocates the rights of civic school teachers, has also expressed concerns over the way the project is being run. In a letter to the education department, the association said the project is adding to the workload of teachers and disturbing regular teaching in schools.

The association pointed out three major issues–students’ lack of access to computers or smartphones, the financial inability of parents to provide technology, and the mental pressure on teachers and principals who face strict instructions and notices from their superiors. The association demanded that the BMC provide the necessary facilities to students in the school premises, and warned that unless the issues are addressed, the project will continue to burden the staff and exclude many students.

Despite the challenges, BMC officials have said they are committed to continuing the programme. An education official said the civic body and the education department will find ways to solve the issues and the children’s opportunity to learn will not be taken away.