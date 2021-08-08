LPG tank leakage at Kasturba Hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade to submit report on Monday

The Mumbai fire brigade will submit a detailed report regarding the LPG tank leak incident at Kasturba Hospital, on Monday. At 11.10am on Saturday, LPG tank in building 148 with a capacity of 10 metric tons began to leak. As a precautionary measure, the hospital administration moved 58 patients including 20 Covid-19 patients and 19 members of the hospital staff to an adjoining building. Four MT of LPG remaining in the tank was immediately shifted into a tanker.

The hospital administration is also checking CCTV footage to determine whether the incident was due to mischief or accidental.

All patients who were moved out on Saturday were moved back into the ward on Sunday. No injuries were reported in Saturday’s incident.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the civic public health department said, “The patients who were shifted out were moved back into the ward on Sunday. I have asked the hospital administration to check any available CCTV footage to determine the cause of the leakage.”

Covid-19 RT-PCR testing at Kasturba Hospital will continue routinely on Monday.