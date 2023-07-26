L&T bags construction of Dahisar- Bhayander Elevated Road project

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave their ambitious ₹ 1,998 crore Dahisar-Bhayander Elevated Road project to Larsen and Toubro (L&T). HT Image

The project is planned to be completed in an estimated time of 4 years. Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road connectivity will provide faster commuting options within a span of 10 minutes of travel. This connectivity includes bridges, an obligatory arch steel bridge, and two interchanges at Dahisar and Bhayander ends as well.

The proposed road has a total length of about 5km, out of which about 1.5 km will be in BMC jurisdiction, whereas about 3.5 km road will be in MBCM jurisdiction.

The proposed elevated road link will start near Kandarpada Metro Station, Link Road, Dahisar West to Uttan Road near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground, Bhayander West.

“The project will not only provide faster transportation options to the citizens of both the cities but will also be able to use this new route as an alternative to traffic congestion,” P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, said.

L&T will also be responsible for maintenance and repairs for the next three years after the completion of the project, he added.

The road will have a capacity of 75,000 PCU (vehicles) per day, reducing the load on Dahisar East check naka by 30-35%.

The alignment of the project is passing through natural areas such as mangroves, creek areas, saltpan lands, etc. L&T will have to obtain all necessary permissions from various authorities like CRZ, Salt Pan Commissioner, MoEF& CC, etc.

