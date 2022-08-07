Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles

Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles

Published on Aug 07, 2022
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles in Ludhiana
Ludhiana traffic police installed reflectors on slow moving vehicles. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations.

On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.

Gurdial Singh said a total of 24 road accidents were reported due to insufficient light in 2021, with 16 persons getting killed and nine others suffering injuries. “Reflectors installed on slow moving vehicles can help in reducing the number of road mishaps,” he added.

He further said the police are making people aware of the traffic rules through various activities and drives, appealing to them to wear helmets while driving a two-wheeler, avoid drunk driving, not jumping traffic signals, avoid rash driving and wrong side driving, as they are some major factors behind the road mishaps.

Earlier in June, the traffic police, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) team members, installed reflectors on 300 bicycles to reduce the number of road accidents during the dark.

ACP rescues e-rickshaw driver in road rage incident

Ludhiana

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav came to the rescue of an e-rickshaw driver, who was thrashed by a bike-borne man at Jagraon Bridge on Saturday. The ACP sent the victim to hospital and asked the police station concerned to take action against the biker.

Yadav, who is posted as ACP (Industrial Area B) said she was crossing the Jagraon bridge, when a bike-borne man hit an e-rickshaw in an attempt to overtake. She added that the e-rickshaw crashed into the wall and the driver lost consciousness, while the biker started beating the e-rickshaw driver.

“I stopped at the spot and rescued the e-rickshaw driver and sent him to Civil Hospital and asked the police station concerned to take action against the biker for driving dangerously,” the ACP said.

