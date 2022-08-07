Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations.
On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
Gurdial Singh said a total of 24 road accidents were reported due to insufficient light in 2021, with 16 persons getting killed and nine others suffering injuries. “Reflectors installed on slow moving vehicles can help in reducing the number of road mishaps,” he added.
He further said the police are making people aware of the traffic rules through various activities and drives, appealing to them to wear helmets while driving a two-wheeler, avoid drunk driving, not jumping traffic signals, avoid rash driving and wrong side driving, as they are some major factors behind the road mishaps.
Earlier in June, the traffic police, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) team members, installed reflectors on 300 bicycles to reduce the number of road accidents during the dark.
ACP rescues e-rickshaw driver in road rage incident
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav came to the rescue of an e-rickshaw driver, who was thrashed by a bike-borne man at Jagraon Bridge on Saturday. The ACP sent the victim to hospital and asked the police station concerned to take action against the biker.
Yadav, who is posted as ACP (Industrial Area B) said she was crossing the Jagraon bridge, when a bike-borne man hit an e-rickshaw in an attempt to overtake. She added that the e-rickshaw crashed into the wall and the driver lost consciousness, while the biker started beating the e-rickshaw driver.
“I stopped at the spot and rescued the e-rickshaw driver and sent him to Civil Hospital and asked the police station concerned to take action against the biker for driving dangerously,” the ACP said.
-
Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone
An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items. Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.
-
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
-
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar. Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court summons PSPCL chairman
The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned chairman and managing director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for September 1 over non-speaking orders being passed in the cases of disputes between the corporation and employees. The court observed that a perusal of the order passed indicated that it is non-speaking order.
