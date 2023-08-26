Madh residents suffer water crisis for 2 weeks

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revoked the 10% water cut imposed across the city two weeks ago, but the directive is yet to trickle down to Shivaji Nagar, in Madh, Malad West. Residents of this neighbourhood, commonly called Mamu gully, have been living without water for 15 days. Despite being equipped with water tanks in their homes, they have had to invest in additional equipment to store water. Mumbai, India - Aug 24, 2023 : For the past 15 days, 100s of residents have not received drinking water in Malad's Madh Island area. The residents of Shivaji Nagar in Madh, have to go to nearby areas to fetch water despite having a legal BMC water connection, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug 24, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Sangeeta Netke, a part-time house help, was compelled to buy secondhand drums and cans. Pointing to the dry tank on her loft, she said, “We recently bought drums from a second-hand scrap dealer to store water. We have to fetch water from nearby areas or use a handpump, as our tanks are dry.” As soon as evening descends, Sangeeta and other residents from this informal settlement, not too far from Madh-Versova Jetty, have to scurry around for water. A few homes at the end of their street get intermittent supply and other households depend on their generosity.

Angry residents noted that water supply is sporadic and there are days when they do not receive any water at all. They blamed local leaders for the lapse and added this has been the situation for the last year-and-a-half.

A driver by profession, Umesh Sahani’s bicycle skidded last week when he was on his way back with two cans filled with water, which resulted in him suffering a fracture in his leg. “We were all in a panic mode to fetch water at the time, deliver it home and make another trip to fill up more cans. In this rush and chaos, I lost balance and broke my leg.” Umesh has not been able to go to work for a week now. Most residents have to make do without a daily wash and often shower in a public facility paying ₹10 each time.

Water crisis has driven Umesh’s son Amitkumar Sahani, an IT professional, to a rented place in Navi Mumbai near his place of work. He said despite several complaints on BMC’s website and posts on X tagging civic and other senior authorities the situation has not improved. “We have been writing to authorities for more than a year now. Each time there is an uproar, water is released for few days and then it’s back to square one,” said Sahani.

Rekha Yadav, a homemaker, whose relatives live in the next neighbourhood allow her family to use water from their reserves every day. “We request them with folded hands. We are lucky they live here and are willing to share,” she said. Her neighbours noted, despite living in a progressive megacity like Mumbai, they have to walk distances to fetch this basic essential. Every day is a surprise – they do not know which house will be lucky to get supply the next day so that they can run to fill a few cans.

Holding up her empty can, Mamta Sharma, a homemaker, said, “It’s not as if we can move homes, despite Shivaji Nagar suffering this major crisis. Recently, someone advised us to get a new water connection. Some households did that, but even that has not helped.”

Vishnu Sharma, a boat maker and repair man, while opening the gate of the nearby fish drying unit which has the handpump said, “Thankfully, these people keep their gate open so that we can fetch water from here. Otherwise, fights would have broken out over water by now.”

The residents blame the crisis on BMC’s valvemen (chabiwalas), alleging they divert the supply to a nearby laundry. “This has led to a frustration among people here. Valvemen divert water supply to nearby colonies but overlook our needs,” said Ganesh Netke, Sangeeta’s son and a DJ, as he filled water in a tub from a water pump. “This is our only support – what if the handpump were not there?”

When HT presented this ground reality, a senior official from BMC’s P North said, “The hydraulic engineer’s department had changed the schedule of water supply after BMC had announced the cuts before monsoons. The schedule has not been reversed. We should be able to fix it in a few days.”

Another official from the department said, “This area is on a slight elevation at the far end of the water pipeline. There were two leakages on the cement concrete road in Marve, leading to a low pressure. We have repaired them. We will try and fix the persisting problem by adding a valve soon.”