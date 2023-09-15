Maggots, rats found in Bademiya: FDA

Mumbai: In an hour-long inspection at the iconic Bademiya in Colaba on Wednesday, officials of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) found maggots, rats and cockroaches in the kitchen apart from other non-compliances. An FDA official said they conducted the raid after getting a tip-off about unhygienic conditions at Bademiya. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT Photo)

On September 14, all three outlets of Bademiya in the city were slapped with a stop work notice. “The chef and food handlers were not wearing a cap or apron. The kitchen was in a very unhygienic condition. We found rats and cockroaches around and maggots too,” said Umesh Kawle, the food safety inspector, who was part of the investigation.

Set up in 1946, the Colaba outlet of Bademiya is known for its kebabs and Mughlai food. An FDA official said they conducted the raid after getting a tip-off about unhygienic conditions at Bademiya.

“We found that they didn’t have the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, which is required to run any food business in India. The license expired eight months back and they were lax about it,” said the FDA official, who added that medical reports of the employees too were missing.

FDA has collected 10 food samples for analysis including paneer, marinated chicken with masala, chicken biryani (prepared food), chicken kebab (prepared food), chilli powder, turmeric powder, jeera, kacchi ghani mustard oil and curd.

Without commenting on the unhygienic conditions that FDA officials reported, Iftikhar Shaikh, owner of Bademiya said they are in process to get the license for the new food joint that they started a few metres away from the original food joint. “We started the (new) joint last week. We had all the other licenses except the FSSAI. We have shut down the restaurant and are waiting for the license,” he said.

The FDA has been carrying out a special drive of eateries in Mumbai after Papa Pancho da Dhaba restaurant in Bandra was closed down by the administration last month after a customer found a rat in their dish.

The FDA has so far inspected close to 71 restaurants, closed six eateries and fined two others.

Meanwhile, with the ongoing drive by the FDA, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants (AHAR) is holding special lectures for restaurants on hygiene with FDA approved food experts.

Sudhakar Shetty, general secretary, AHAR said, “We are conducting training on hygiene, food handling etc by the FDA-certified lecturers for restaurants. We are also pushing our members to follow the FSSAI rules and regulations.”

Shailesh Adhao, FDA Joint Commissioner (Food) said there is a need for awareness on FSSAI license and food safety norms. “AHAR is helping us spread awareness. We have seen that restaurants are not serious with FSSAI license, which is a must,” he said.

