Maha BJP MLAs continue protest demanding NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation
Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs continue to stage a protest outside Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with links with Dawood Ibrahim and money laundering case.
Opposite to the demand of the BJP, NCP chief and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has said Malik will continue to be a minister, and his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people.
The Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4.
However, the court has allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody.
Although, his application for home food has been kept pending and the court will decide on this on the next date of hearing.
Malik was arrested on February 23.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
