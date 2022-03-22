Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha BJP MLAs continue protest demanding NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation
Opposite to the demand of the BJP, NCP chief and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has said Malik will continue to be a minister, and his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 22, 2022
ANI |

 Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs continue to stage a protest outside Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday demanding the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with links with Dawood Ibrahim and money laundering case.

Opposite to the demand of the BJP, NCP chief and Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has said Malik will continue to be a minister, and his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people.

The Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Malik till April 4.

However, the court has allowed Malik to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody.

Although, his application for home food has been kept pending and the court will decide on this on the next date of hearing.

Malik was arrested on February 23.

