Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray assures support for Mumbai to Nagpur bullet train

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced full support for the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. While backing the proposed project, Thackeray also lamented that they expected the first bullet train to be Mumbai-Nagpur project and not the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Thackeray, who was on a tour of Aurangabad on the occasion of the Marathwada Liberation Day – celebrated on September 17 in the state – also announced slew of projects for the region. The day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, observes the anniversary of the region’s accession to the Indian Union after the Nizam of Hyderabad was defeated by the Indian troops. Thackeray on Friday offered a tribute to the martyrs who had helped the region gain independence from the Nizam. The CM also participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Minister of state for railways and parliamentarian from Jalna in Marathwada region, Raosaheb Danve, during his speech at the event, said that he “expected” the state government’s support for the bullet train project.

Speaking at the programme to lay the foundation stone for the administrative building for Aurangabad zilla parishad, Thackeray said, “Yes, there are expectations from each other. Raosaheb, I give you my word in front of everyone here that if you are going to take initiative for a Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train [project], then this government will stand firmly by you in every step.”

He added that a bullet train between Mumbai and Nagpur is “our wish, expectation, and dream.”

He further said, “I don’t want to bring in politics in this but instead of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, our expectation was the corridor connecting Maharashtra’s capital and winter capital [would have been initiated], as we initiated the Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg,” he said, reiterating support for the proposed bullet train project. “You have my word. I am with you even if you don’t give me a presentation [on the project].”

The projects announced by Thackeray included the redevelopment of 150 Nizam-era schools in the region, setting up a Sant Peeth – an institute that will teach the preaching of saints at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. While announcing the plan to redevelop 150 Nizam-era schools, Thackeray said, “The period under the Nizam and the structures are not a matter of pride. Children say they are going to the Nizam-era schools, which will change now.”

“The government will set up a Sant Peeth, where teachings of the saints will be taught. It can be turned into a university later. The government has also planned a medical college in Parbhani,” he added. CM also announced a plan for safari park and a zoo, which will become new tourist attractions, apart from the archaeological sites in the region.

The All India Majalis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday, held protests in Aurangabad ahead of Thackeray’s visit. The protesters held placards, sarcastically thanking him and showered flowers for resolving various problems faced by the city and the Marathwada region. Thackeray, without naming AIMIM, said, “A few people stood with boards in their hands to welcome me. But the development that has taken place so far is not the real development...You will see the real development from now on.”