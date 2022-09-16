Maha FDA cancels manufacturing licence of Johnson's Baby Powder over quality concerns

The Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) of the Maharashtra government on Friday cancelled the manufacturing licence of Johnson’s Baby Powder of Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Mulund, Mumbai, after samples of the powder drawn at Pune and Nashik were declared "not of standard quality" by the government.

In a press note issued by the FDA, it said the use of the product may affect the health of the skin of new born babies.

It said the administration has issued a show cause notice to the firm under the Drugs and Administration Act, 1940, and asked why action like suspension or cancellation of licence should not be taken. It said instructions have also been issued to recall all stock of the product from the market.

The company issued a statement saying Johnson & Johnson stands firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's baby powder is safe. It does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer, the firm said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON