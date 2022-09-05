Maha guv scraps Uddhav’s upper house nominations, Shinde govt to send new list
The Maharashtra governor’s decision will pave way for the Eknath Shinde government to file new nominations to secure a majority in the state’s upper house
Maharashtra governor B.S. Koshyari has approved the withdrawal of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s list of nominees to the state legislative council from the governor’s quota, paving way for the new government under chief minister Eknath Shinde to file new nominations to secure a majority in the upper house.
Raj Bhavan officials confirmed that Koshyari has approved the state government’s decision to withdraw the list.
This list was sent to Raj Bhavan for approval by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in 2020 and had been one of the several friction points between the government and Koshyari as he had not approved it for two years.
The list included the names of actor Urmila Matondkar, Vijay Karanjkar, Nitin Bangude-Patil and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi from the Shiv Sena; farmers’ leader Raju Shetti, former minister Eknath Khadse, Yashpal Bhinge and popular singer Anand Shinde from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Rajni Patil, Sachin Sawant, Anniruddha Vankar and Muzaffar Hussain from the Congress. Of these, Patil is now a Rajya Sabha MP, while Khadse was elected to the council in June. Raghuvanshi has jumped ship from the Shiv Sena to the dissident Shinde faction.
In the 78-member state legislative council, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the largest party with 24 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (12) and the NCP and Congress with 10 members each. The house has four independents and one member each from the Lok Bharati Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP). A total of 15 seats, including 12 from the quota to be nominated by the governor, are vacant. The MVA claims the support of smaller parties like the PWPI, Lok Bharati and independents. Appointing their nominees to these 12 seats will ensure that the Shinde government has the upper hand in the council. These nominations will also be crucial in the elections to the chairperson of the state legislative council, which is due soon.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics