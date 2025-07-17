Maha to ban artificial flowers

Mumbai: The state government has decided to ban artificial flowers in order to boost floriculture and related activities in the state. The decision was taken after elected representatives from flower-growing regions complained that artificial flowers were badly affecting floriculturists, horticulture minister Bharat Gogawale told the legislative assembly on Wednesday. Artificial flowers on sale in Dadar (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has given a go-ahead for the proposed ban on artificial flowers, which are mostly imported from other countries, Gogawale said. “Accordingly we will issue an order soon,” he stated.

Shiv Sena legislator Mahesh Shinde, who represents the Koregaon assembly constituency in Satara, had raised the issue in the assembly last week, saying around 20% farmers in western Maharashtra were involved in floriculture.

“The annual turnover of the region from floriculture is around ₹2,500-3,000 crore. But the entry of artificial flowers has badly impacted their business. Farmers who have made huge investments are in trouble now as they are unable to repay their loans,” Shinde had told the assembly on July 8. Farmers engaged in the beekeeping (apiculture) business had also been affected by artificial flowers, he had said, demanding an immediate ban. Other legislators had also supported his demand.

Gogawale had then assured that a meeting would be held with Fadnavis. On Tuesday, the chief minister held a meeting where he approved the proposed ban. Both the deputy chief ministers — Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar — were present during the meeting.

In February, the Bombay high court had asked the central government why plastic flowers were not included in the list of banned single-use plastic items. In its affidavit filed in April, the central government stated that plastic flowers were not part of the ban. The court was hearing a writ petition seeking a ban on plastic and artificial flowers.