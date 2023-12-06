Mahaparinirvan Din: Cops issue advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police have made arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on Wednesday, December 6, when ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’, the 67th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, is observed. HT Image

The traffic police will impose restrictions from 6 am on Tuesday to 12 am on Thursday, including restrictions on heavy vehicles.

According to the police officer, visitors are expected to arrive in large numbers at Dadar’s Chaitya Bhoomi, Dr Ambedkar’s final resting place, to pay their respects, affecting the movement of vehicles in the area.

The advisory stated that several roads, including Ranade Road, will be closed to vehicles and there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the SV Road-Mahim junction to the Haldikar junction.

Road Restrictions

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital.

Residents can access the area by taking a left turn from Yes Bank Junction and proceeding through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk.

SK Bole Road will be converted into a one-way road, allowing traffic only from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

Traffic on S.K. Bole Road, from Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Temple Junction, will not be permitted.

Rande Road, Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road South and North, M.B. Raut Road, and T.H. Katariya Road will be closed to all types of vehicular traffic during this period.

Entry For Heavy Vehicles Will Be Restricted on These Roads:

S.V.S. Road: From Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.

L.J. Road: From Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction.

Gokhale Road: From Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

Senapati Bapat Road: From Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.

Tilak Bridge: From Dadar T.T. Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan, including all of N.C. Kelkar Road.

Traffic Advisory

Traffic coming from the Western Express Highway and heading towards South Mumbai through L.J. Road or Senapati Bapat Road is recommended to follow designated routes.