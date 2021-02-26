Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants
Even as Maharashtra education department conducted seven rounds of admissions for the first-year junior college (FYJC), it is might have to hold another round as several students are yet to be admitted in colleges.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January. “We have been getting queries from students asking if admissions will restart soon. We took down the contact details of such students and have also asked them to keep checking the portal for updates,” said an official from the deputy directorate in Mumbai.
Officials said among those who are yet to get a seat, the number of students who failed to finalise a college is high. “Students kept waiting till the end and did not take the colleges allotted to them. This left them without a seat,” said an official.
Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education in state, said, “We have conducted too many rounds so far. It is unfortunate that students are still not able to fix their preferences. We will have a discussion and see if another round is a possibility.”
There are over 97,000 vacant seats in colleges across MMR after seven admission rounds. In first-come, first-served round, students claim seats against vacancies in the portal on designated date and time. Once students claim a seat, they can confirm it in the given college.
