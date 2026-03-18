Mumbai, The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Wildlife Protection Bill, 2026, with the government asserting that it would not lead to issuance of permits to hunt wild animals including leopards. Maharashtra assembly passes Wildlife Protection Amendment Bill

The bill is aimed at facilitating better management of human-wildlife conflict, said Forest Minister Ganesh Naik during the debate.

The amendment pertains to provisions under Section 12 of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

Section 12 empowers the Chief Wildlife Warden to grant permits allowing the hunting of wild animals for specific purposes such as research, scientific management for population control, etc.

Naik rejected apprehensions that the bill seeks to downgrade the protection status of leopards from Schedule I to Schedule II. "This is not about shifting leopards from Schedule I to Schedule II. It is only about granting limited permissions for specific purposes. There is no provision to allow hunting of any wildlife," he said.

Notably, while Schedule I grants the highest level of protection to endangered species, Schedule II grants protection to less endangered species.

Even after the state legislature's approval, the amendment would require further clearances, including assent from the Governor and the President, and would remain subject to the authority of the Union government, the minister said. "It will not come into effect immediately. Due process at multiple levels will be followed," he added.

The intent of the bill is to protect both human life and wildlife, said Naik.

Rising incidents of leopards straying into human habitations across Maharashtra require quicker administrative response at the state level without the need to approach the Centre for permissions, he said.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray urged the government to send the bill to a select committee for a detailed scrutiny instead of passing it in haste. He argued that merely seeking a change in the schedule classification would not address the growing human-animal conflict.

Thackeray said there is no scientific evidence to suggest that moving a species from Schedule I to Schedule II would improve management outcomes, and warned that it could increase the risk of poaching and illegal trade.

The former environment minister called for a comprehensive "leopard management programme," including scientific intervention, expert committees and coordination with the Centre. "The issue is real, leopard numbers and human-wildlife conflict are rising, but the solution lies in better management, not dilution of protection," he said.

Thackeray also sought an assurance from the government that no hunting permits would be issued and the focus would remain on relocation and conservation.

Naik reiterated that no permission for killing wildlife would be granted under the amendment.

Other members highlighted increasing leopard sightings in urban areas, including near residential zones, leading to fear among citizens. They called for faster action by forest authorities in capturing and relocating animals found in human settlements.

The bill was eventually passed by voice vote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.