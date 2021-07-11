Maharashtra authorities focus on eight districts of concern

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 8,535 Covid-19 cases and 156 deaths due to the infection. While most parts of the state have reported a decline in the number of cases, eight districts — Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural) and Sangli — continued to record high number of cases and have also reported a high testing positivity rate. The district administrations have been directed to go for aggressive testing and screening to contain the infection and the test positivity rate.

The large number of cases in eight districts has kept the daily caseload in the state hovering at 8,000-9,000 for the past month. On Sunday, Kolhapur recorded 1,468 new cases, while Sangli saw the addition of 1,097 new Covid-19 patients. Satara and Ratnagiri recorded 755 and 455 new cases, respectively. Pune with its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad saw 1,072 new cases on Sunday.

The eight most affected districts have the highest number of active cases. Kolhapur has 19,034 active cases, Sangli has 11,717, Satara 8,505, Kolhapur 13,157, while Ratnagiri has 3,569 active infections.

All these districts have a high case fatality rate (CFR), above the state rate of 2.04% .

Kolhapur is at top with 2.9%. Sangli (2.7%), Solapur (2.6%), Satara (2.4%), Sindhudurg (2.4%).

According to state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, the administration has taken a twin approach. “We are identifying the hotspots in these districts, say some particular area and mass testing the population there. We are isolating the positive patients from the rest of the population to stop the transmission,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state-appointed task force, said that local administrations in these districts have been directed to go for micro-containment, besides aggressive screening and testing.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, blames the Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour of locals for the rise in cases. “The people in these areas have thrown caution to the wind and are not using masks, neither are they observing social distancing. There should be strict enforcement of rules,” said Shaikh.

On Sunday, Mumbai saw 558 new cases and 15 deaths, as its toll reached 15,627. The total deaths in Maharashtra since the outbreak last year has reached 125,878. State’s case tally touched 6,157,799. There were 210,411 tests done on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 6,013.

The number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 116,165. Pune tops in active cases with 19,034 patients, followed by Thane with 16,626 active patients.