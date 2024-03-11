Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurates Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project — officially named Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road — was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Monday. Mumbai, India – Mar 10, 2024: A view of Mumbai Coastal Road project. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The south-bound arm and 9.5 kilometres of the 10.58-kilometre high-speed corridor of the coastal road will be opened to traffic for the public on Tuesday morning.

The road will be open for traffic movement only between 8am and 8pm on weekdays since 15 percent of the work is still left. The work will be carried out at night and on the weekends. This is to enable contractors to complete pending work.

Entry will be from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road (Worli Seaface). After going through an underwater tunnel, motorists can exit at Princess Street flyover in eight minutes at the speed of 80 km/h.

Only one arm of each of the three interchanges — at Haji Ali, Worli, and Amarsons — will be made operational in the initial phase.

CM Eknath Shinde said the creation of a green area over 70 acres will be the highlight of this project, which will join with Racecourse green open space of 120 acres.