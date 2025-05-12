Maharashtra CM chairs meet with top security officials, stresses on cybersecurity

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday held a high-level security review meeting with officials from the defence forces considering the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (centre) with deputy CMs Eknath Shinde (left) and Ajit Pawar chair a meeting with security officials in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo from X)

The state government stressed the need for better coordination between the government and central agencies through effective sharing of intelligence, use of technology and precautionary steps, and also pushed for focus on cybersecurity and safeguarding the financial capital of India.

The CM expressed the need for better and speedy coordination between state and central agencies in combating any attack and its preparedness.

“The precision and strength with which the Indian defence forces carried out Operation Sindoor was unprecedented. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is very important. We will need to work with full strength and for it the exchange of intel becomes extremely crucial,” he asserted.

The meeting, held at the CM’s official residence ‘Varsha’, was attended by senior officers from the tri-services, representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai Port Trust, among others.

“Everyone will need to take greater care of cyber security. Senior officials from the state government and defence forces will have to work together in tandem for greater coordination,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Lt General Pawan Chadha and Colonel Sandeep Seal from the army, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi and Commander Nitesh Garg from the navy, Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan from the air force, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and other state government officials.

The CM had held a meeting of key government agencies and departments on Friday and asked them to set up war rooms and chalk out plans at district levels for awareness among people as the conflict between India and Pakistan intensified.