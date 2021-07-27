Maharashtra constitutes a task force for smooth functioning of industries

Following the instructions of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra government on Monday set up a task force to ensure smooth functioning of industrial units in the state without compromising the preventive measures for Covid-19. Headed by the state industries minister Subhash Desai, the task force will meet every fortnight or once a month based on necessity.

It is expected to prepare an emergency response to the pandemic, a medium-term action plan, coordinate for relief operations including availability of vaccines, quarantine centres, testing centres, oxygen, meals for employees, etc. It will also have to ensure compliance by the industry of health protocols, augmenting healthcare capabilities and any other matter that needs urgent attention.

Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte will be the vice-chairman of the 30-member task force along with secretaries from other departments concerned such as the CMO, industries and health. Uday Kotak, ex-president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, will be the lead member, while some of the prominent names who have been appointed as members of the task force. They are are Sanjiv Bajaj, president designate, CII and chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd; B. Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star Ltd, Dr Naushad Forbes Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall; Baba Kalyani, MD, Bharat Forge Ltd; Ashok Hinduja, chairman, Hinduja Group; Sajjan Jindal, chairman, JSW Steel; SN Subrahmanyan CEO, Larsen & Toubro; Dr Anish Shah MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group; Banmali Agrawala, president, Infrastructure, Defence & Aerospace, Tata Sons Ltd; Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Industries Ltd; Nikhil Meswani, executive director, Reliance Industries Ltd; Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder & MD, Hiranandani Group and Neel Raheja CEO and K Raheja Corporation, etc.