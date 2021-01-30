Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena
In a development that may cause unease between ruling partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, four councillors from a local alliance led by NCP in Beed municipal council joined Sena, on Saturday. The defection is attributed to the rivalry between former state minister and Shiv Sena leader Jaidutt Kshirsagar and his member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) nephew Sandeep Kshirsagar (NCP) at the local level.
Leaders from the ruling parties, however, felt that the issue is unlikely to cause any friction between the ruling parties as corporators were not elected on NCP symbol.
Sandeep defeated Jaidutt in Assembly elections last year after the latter quit the NCP ahead of the elections and joined Shiv Sena.
The 40-member municipal council is controlled by Sena with the help of independent corporators. Jaidutt’s younger brother Bharatbhushan is a council chairman. After the defection of the four corporators, Sena-led alliance’s strength has risen to 25.
“It’s the tussle between Kshirsagar uncle-nephew at a local level and would not have any repercussions at the state level. I am not fully aware of the details, but the local level alliance is in power in the municipal council comprising of many corporators elected without party symbols. This episode cannot be compared with the one in Parner and will have no connotations at the state level,” said state minority development minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.
Municipal council elections were held before Assembly polls when Jaidutt was in NCP. The corporators shifted to Shiv Sena with him and continued ruling in the council. On the other hand, Sandeep revolted and formed his own alliance in the council. The corporators later came under NCP. On this backdrop, there would not be any repercussion at the state level.
“The corporators joined us owing to the trust they have in (Jaidutt) Kshirsagarsaheb. The corporators inducted today will be treated respectfully in the party. It has been proved now that people do not respect the people who disrespect their elderly,” said Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar.
In July last year, five Sena corporators from Parner municipal corporation had a crossover to NCP leading to friction between the two parties. NCP had to send them back to their party after Sena leadership reacted strongly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian researchers discover new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State plans Marathi lessons for non-Maharashtrian auto drivers, hawkers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Inoculation of frontline workers in Maharashtra from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank case: Special court accepts ED's complaint, summons Kochhars
- While accepting the complaint, the court directed Chanda Kochhar, Videocon group MD Venugopal Dhoot and eight other companies to appear before it on Feb 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allegations of malafides related to TRP fraud case baseless: Mumbai top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in March; Shiv Sena takes a veiled dig
- After the formation of Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Raj Thackeray appears to be moving closer to the BJP, said a political analyst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination for those aged over 50 by March-April: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox