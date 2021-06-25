Maharashtra crosses 3 crore vaccine mark, first in India

Maharashtra on Friday became the first state to administer over three crore vaccine doses.

There were 486,937 vaccine doses administered on Friday, thus bringing the tally to 30,271,506 doses in the state.

“Maharashtra becomes the first state in the country to administer more than three crore Covid vaccine doses,” said Dr Pradip Vyas, additional chief secretary, state health department.

The state on Friday recorded 9,677 new Covid-19 cases, of which, 693 were from Mumbai.

The state tally has now reached 6,017,035, while the death toll has now reached 120,370, with Pune leading with 16,495 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,368 deaths. Mumbai on Friday recorded 20 deaths.

There were 236,034 tests done on Friday, while the number of recoveries was 10,138.

There are currently 120,715 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 17,562 patients followed by Thane with 16,466 active patients.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital, Byculla, said that pace of vaccination should be increased. “They should vaccinate maximum of the population at the earliest. The government should work out campaigns and also make it compulsory for all to get vaccinated,” said Dr Mehra.

Dr Mehra cautioned that vaccination does not guarantee that the person will not get Covid-19. “We have seen that such people get mild symptoms and are manageable,” said Dr Mehra.