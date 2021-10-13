Maharashtra crosses milestone of 90 million Covid vaccine doses

Maharashtra achieved a milestone of administering 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to its citizens as well as recording a lower Covid-19 positivity rate this week.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment minister and son of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted, “The Good News: Maharashtra has crossed mark of 9 crore covid vaccination doses at 5:30 pm today. Till date, Maharashtra has fully vaccinated 2.76 crore population, highest for any State in the country.”

Maharashtra administered 676,223 doses on Wednesday, thus totalling a total number of 90,030,923 doses, administered right from January, when the vaccination drive started. A total of 27,612,674 citizens have been fully vaccinated, the highest in the country.

In addition, the state showed a slight improvement in containing the Covid-19 virus as the weekly average positivity rates slipped, compared to last week.

The state has currently eight districts showing higher positivity rate than the state average, compared to 10 last week.

The current state average positivity rate is 2.49% and these eight districts, led by Sindhudurg have a higher rate. The only problem is at Sindhudurg, where the positivity rate was recorded above 5%, which means Covid-19 is not under control there.

Positivity rate is the percentage of tests returning positive.

The districts having high positivity rates include Sindhurdurg (6.93%), Pune (3.69%), Nashik (3.40%), Palghar (3.20%), Osmanabad (2.58%), Ahmednagar (2.46%), Ratnagiri (2.34%) and Sangli (2.13%).

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said there was trend of cases declining across the state. “We are at the fag end of the second wave and Covid-19 is under control,” said Dr Awate.

Similarly, 11 districts have a Covid-19 growth rate higher than the state average of 0.036 %.

These include Ahmednagar (0.109%), Sindhudurg (0.086%), Mumbai (0.065%), Raigad (0.062%), Osmanabad (0.056%), Satara (0.054%), Ratnagiri (0.12%), Solapur (0.27%), Thane (0.044%), Pune (0.044%) and Palghar (0.037%).

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,219 Covid-19 new cases and 49 deaths.

Mumbai saw 477 new cases and three deaths, thus bringing its toll to 16,167.

The total Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has now reached 6,583,896. There were 1,26,057 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,139.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 29,555, of which Pune tops with 8,281 patients, followed by Mumbai with 5,997 active patients and Thane with 3,798.

The toll has now reached 139,670 with Pune leading with 19,526 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,167 and Thane with 11,396.