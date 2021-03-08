Maharashtra daily Covid-19 cases drop by 2,397; death toll reaches 52,500
- The drop in Covid-10 cases comes in the backdrop of a reduction in the number of tests. Maharashtra tested 70,941 people in the past 24 hours - a drop of 20,294.
Maharashtra recorded a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 8,744 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the state’s health department said. There were 11,141 new infections on Sunday, 10,187 on Saturday and 10,216 on Friday, according to data. The western state’s tally stands at 22,28,471 and with 22 fatalities, its death toll has gone up to 52,500.
The drop in Covid-19 cases comes in the backdrop of a reduction in the number of tests. Maharashtra tested 70,941 people in the past 24 hours - a drop of 20,294. The state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Sunday said that the state tested 91,235 people out of which 11,141 had tested positive.
The number of people recovered from Covid-19 went up slightly with 9,068 patients recovering from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The overall recovery rate in the state is currently at 93.21%. The number of active cases in the state is currently at 97,637 while the case fatality rate is currently 2.36%.
Mumbai, which reported more than 1,000 cases daily last week, has 9,373 active cases. The city reported 1,014 fresh Covid-19 infections, which is slightly lower than 1,361 cases reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 11,508. The number of deaths remained below five over the past two days. Mumbai has reported 11,508 deaths due to Covid-19 so far.
Pune and Nagpur districts reported a large number of active cases with Pune reporting 19,030 and Nagpur 12,291. Pune and Nagpur have reported 39 and 49 deaths respectively. Thane also reported a high number of active Covid-19 cases. The district currently has 10,397 cases and reported 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Amaravati, Aurangabad, Akola and Jalgaon districts have more than 4,000 active cases. Nashik’s active cases also remained close to the 4000-mark as the district reported 3,884 active cases. Gadchiroli currently has the lowest number of active cases in the state with 169 cases followed by Gondia, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, all of whose number of active cases are below 300.
On Monday, the Union ministry for health and family welfare pointed out that Maharashtra contributed 59.90% to the total number of daily new cases reported across the nation. The state’s health ministry has asked people to follow Covid-19 preventative measures in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.
