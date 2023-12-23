Maharashtra: DRI seizes 9 pythons, 2 corn snakes from passenger's luggage at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Based on intelligence input, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized nine pythons, two corn snakes, and intercepted a person who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok on December 21 HT Image

Based on the intelligence received, the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted a person who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from Bangkok on December 21.

Upon examination of the check-in luggage of the said passenger, nine ball pythons (Python regius) and two corn snakes (Pantherophis guttatus) were found concealed inside biscuit or cake packets. The same were seized under the Customs Act 1962.

The carrier of these exotic species has been arrested.

Further investigations and searches are underway. (ANI)