 Maharashtra: Even after 72 hours, excavator operator remains untraced | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Even after 72 hours, excavator operator remains untraced

PTI |
Jun 01, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Maharashtra: Even after 72 hours, excavator operator remains untraced

Palghar, Rescuers are battling against time as about 72 hours have passed since an excavator operator was trapped under the debris following a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra’s Palghar, but so far, neither the man nor the machine has been spotted.

HT Image
HT Image

A disaster cell official said an NDRF team conducted technical and physical search and even used sniffer dogs, but so far the operator remains untraced.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The excavator operator was trapped after the soil and wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, some 50 km from Mumbai, around 9 pm on Wednesday night.

A search involving agencies, including the NDRF, was launched after the incident.

"Concrete walls are being cut using a diamond cutter. MMRDA has also appointed an agency for the removal of debris," Vivekanand Kadam, who heads the Palghar District Disaster Cell, told PTI on Saturday night.

He said workers at the site are also helping in removing the debris with the support of NDRF personnel.

Rescuers had drilled holes in the tunnel shaft and were trying to locate the trapped person with the help of cameras. The rescuers were moving cautiously to avoid more cave-ins, he had said.

Amid the operation, relatives and colleagues of the trapped person anxiously waited outside the accident spot praying for his safety.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is an initiative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, envisioned to provide drinking water to the ever-increasing population in the MMR region, as per officials.

A treatment plant was set up and infrastructure was built to supply treated water. Under this scheme, 403 MLD of water will be provided to areas under the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations, and nearby villages in and around Palghar district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Exit Poll 2024 Live, Maharashtra Exit Poll 2024 Live, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Even after 72 hours, excavator operator remains untraced
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On