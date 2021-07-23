Maharashtra floods: Army, Navy, IAF carry out rescue operations

Following a request received from the Maharashtra government, the Western Naval Command has mobilised seven flood rescue teams and one Seaking 42C helicopter to assist the state administration in flood-affected areas in Konkan. The teams are currently in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, as Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district are the most affected areas-floodwater from Vasisthi river and the discharge of water from Koyana dam has submerged several areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also informed of a flood relief operation in Chiplun and Khed town on Thursday. On Friday, a helicopter from Ratnagiri got airborne at 11:35am and rescued two persons before landing back at Ratnagiri. An NDRF team of 10 personnel was flown in by IAF to Ratnagiri. The IAF is also positioning two Mi-17V5s and two Mi-17s for flood relief operations. Another helicopter is at a stand-by in Pune for any emergent requirement, said a defence official.

The Indian Army was also mobilised for flood relief. A total of 15 relief and rescue teams comprised troops from Aundh military station and Bombay Engineer Group, Pune, have been deployed overnight in affected areas of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli. Lt General JS Nain, GOC-In-C, (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief) Southern Army said that the Indian Army stands with people in these testing times and all assistance will be provided by the Army in the affected areas.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the flood situation in both the districts affected by heavy rain. After the review meeting, the chief minister’s office informed the Indian Navy to join the rescue and relief efforts in these two districts.

Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, seven naval rescue teams departed by road from Mumbai for deployment in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts on Thursday evening. Marooned personnel are also being airlifted from Raigad. One Seaking 42C Helo from INS Shikra, Mumbai, departed for rescue at Poladpur in Raigad early Friday morning,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO) Commander Mehul Karnik of the Western Naval Command.

The Indian coast guard (ICG) have also mobilized and sent adequate resources for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected districts in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.

Total seven disaster relief teams (DRT) have been working relentlessly in the affected coastal district to rescue people and relocate them to safe locations. Maharashtra Coast Guard has pressed two DRTs -one each at Mahad and Chiplun besides pressing a helicopter into rescue operations. These teams are working in tandem with the local Administration and have rescued 52 people so far and shifted them to safe locations, mentioned in the press release issued by ICG.

Goa Coast Guard has pressed two DRTs into service at Ponda besides launching four helicopter sorties to drop 200 food packets for the stranded people towards rescue and relief operations. Karnataka Coast Guard has pressed three DRTs- one each in Unglijoog Island,Kharejoog Island and in Bodojoog village and have rescued and relocated 161 distressed people to safe locations, mentioned in the release.