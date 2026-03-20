Thane, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Friday said animals like monkeys and wild boars would be made available to carnivores, including leopards and tigers, in their natural habitats in sufficient numbers so that predators do not enter urban areas in search of food. Maharashtra forest dept eyes prey base augmentation for carnivores to curb human-animal conflict

Naik was addressing a press conference here, where he announced several measures for the development of the state forest department over the next three months to create its positive image.

On the increasing instances of human-animal conflict, Naik said, "The population of tigers and leopards has grown fourfold. In order to prevent these wild animals from entering urban areas, the state will create a natural prey base of animals like monkeys, rabbits, wild boars and cattle for them in their habitats. This will prevent the carnivores from entering human settlements and urban areas."

To combat the recurring menace of forest fires, Naik said helicopters will be stationed in each revenue division of the state for rapid response.

To boost infrastructure development, he talked about leveraging the assets of state Forest Development Corporation.

"We plan to take a ₹6,000 crore loan against the corporation's assets of ₹12,000 crore. Combined with other funds and land-use plans for national development, we expect to have approximately ₹15,000 crore available in the next one-and-a-half years for department requirements and employee wages," Naik said.

He also said that tiger and leopard safaris will be developed in the state, where these animals have a strong presence.

Focusing on his role in Navi Mumbai and Thane, Naik, who is also the guardian minister of Thane, work is progressing fast on the Kalu dam project, and will be completed in the coming months which will solve the water problems of local people.

He added that work on the second phase of the Navi Mumbai Airport project is set to begin soon.

Talking about the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Palghar district, the minister said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for 12 lakh people.

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