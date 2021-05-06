Maharashtra gets 479,000 Covaxin doses; in talks for Sputnik V

The Covid-19 inoculation drive for people between the ages of 18 and 44 is set for a boost as the state government has received nearly 500,000 doses. Currently, the inoculation drive in the third phase is going on at limited centres and with limited doses across the state. Meanwhile, the state government is still deliberating global tenders to procure vaccines from foreign manufacturers to boost the vaccination of the young people. The state government is in talks with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to procure Sputnik V doses.

On Tuesday night, health department officials said the state received 479,000 doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. Officials added that the state will continue to keep the drive at limited centres to keep it sustained for a longer period. “We have received 479,000 doses from Bharat Biotech. The vaccination centres for 18-44 will continue to be five per district, as it has to be a sustained drive with minimum wastage,” said DN Patil, state immunisation officer.

Patil added that the fresh stock of Covaxin has been dispatched to all the districts and it will be used in the coming day. In Pune district, the stock was used on Wednesday to vaccinate people in the 18-44 category. On April 30, the state had received 300,000 vaccines from Serum Institute of India, which helped state to start vaccination for 18-44 category from May 1.

In the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the ministers deliberated on procuring vaccines from foreign manufacturers, including Russia-made Sputnik V. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state will hold consultations with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to procure Sputnik V.

However, in absence of a go-ahead from the Centre and low manufacturing capabilities of these companies, the state will depend on Indian manufacturers. A senior official who was present in the meeting said, “The issue of permission from Government of India still remains in place. Besides that, the production of Sputnik V is also not as fast. So, for the time-being we will have to depend on Indian vaccines,” he said, requesting anonymity.

On Wednesday, the state inoculated over 250,000 beneficiaries in 5,038 centres across the state. The state’s numbers saw a jump on Wednesday as the state vaccinated around 79,491 and 98,150 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, owing to less stock. Of the 253,031 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday, 50,796 were from Mumbai and 59,081 were from Pune district. The state has, so far, vaccinated 16,793,770 beneficiaries, of which 2,863,037 have taken their second shot.