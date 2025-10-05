MUMBAI: Despite an advisory warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning due to Cyclone Shakti, Mumbai and most parts of Maharashtra remained unaffected on Saturday, as the cyclonic circulations moved away from the Indian coast. Maharashtra largely unaffected by Cyclone Shakti

Officials from the state relief and rehabilitation department said the storm remained offshore, moving west-southwest into the Arabian Sea. “It is heading towards the Oman coast. If at all there is any impact in India, it may be limited to drizzle in parts of Gujarat. Maharashtra will remain largely unaffected,” an official said.

On Friday, the state disaster management cell issued an advisory warning of possible localised flooding in low-lying areas and flash floods. It had also forecast winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, along the north Maharashtra coast on October 4 and 5, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea. Heavy rainfall was predicted in East Vidarbha, parts of Marathwada, and North Konkan.

However, Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai, confirmed on Saturday that there is “no threat of cyclone to the Maharashtra coast” and no weather alerts have been issued for the city through the week. Only light to moderate rain is expected.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Shakti over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved westwards and was located around 470 km west of Dwarka, 470 km west-southwest of Naliya, 420 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 600 km east-northeast of Masirah (Oman). The system is expected to continue moving west-southwest till Monday, then recurve eastwards and gradually weaken by Tuesday.