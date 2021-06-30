Maharashtra limits height of Ganesh idols to 2-4ft, no processions

Amid the second wave of Covid-19, the state government has, for the second year in a row, put restrictions on Ganesh festival to avert the spread of the virus through crowding.

The 11-day festival starts from September 10.

The state has banned immersion processions, restricted the height of idols to 2-4 feet and has also advised people to immerse the idols in artificial ponds near their homes.

In the guidelines issued by the home department on Tuesday, the state has restricted the height of the idols to 4ft for public pandals and 2ft for household idols. Mandating to keep the festival a low-key affair, the state has clarified that no relaxations can be given for the festival in the existing norms. The guidelines also advise avoiding cultural programmes, and suggest organising blood donation and health camps instead.

“Do not organize any processions for the home arrival or immersions of Ganesh idols. The traditional ‘aarti’ shall be performed at home instead of the immersion places. Children and senior citizens should avoid going for immersions. Try to avoid traditional idols and use idols made up of metal or marble for worshipping. If the idols installed are made of clay or are eco-friendly, then they can be immersed at home itself. If not possible at home, the idols should be immersed at a nearby artificial pond,” it said further.

Community mandals should try to arrange for online darshan of idols. They should also arrange darshan through cable network, website, Facebook etc., added the circular.

“The pandals may be disinfected, thermal screening be arranged for and physical distancing and other Covid-related norms be strictly adhered to by devotees turning up at mandaps to seek darshan of Lord Ganesh,” the state home department said.

The state government also urged them to display health related advertisements during the 10-day festival to create awareness.