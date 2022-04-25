Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before
Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The addition to the day’s tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Typically case tally is lower on Mondays due to the lesser number of tests done on weekends.
Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine at Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said that the mask mandate must be brought back and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We have to understand that the pandemic is still not over and this is aptly demonstrated by the surge in cases witnessed in the last few days in Maharashtra,” said Shaikh.
“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases in China, America and Europe. In India, Delhi and Haryana are witnessing a surge and Maharashtra will not be left behind,” warned Shaikh.
However, Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that the situation is under control. “There is no need to bring the mask mandate. People should wear it only in crowded places and medical centres. There is bound to be some fluctuation in the number of infected patients but there is nothing to worry about,” said Dr Gilada.
Maharashtra’s total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.
There were 13,535 tests done on Monday while the number of recoveries clocked at 71.
The state currently has 929 active cases, of which Mumbai tops with 532 patients, followed by Pune and Thane with 207 and 83 active cases, respectively.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,834 with Pune leading at 20,543 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,562 and Thane with 11,912.
Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
Complete all projects within stipulated time, Swatantra Dev tells officials
UP Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, on Monday, said strict action will be taken against the officials who were guilty of neglecting the under-construction projects. Singh instructed the officers to complete all the projects on time. Singh instructed the officers to ensure quality construction in all the projects. Singh also visited Sahijan Khurd village, where at the house of village head Rashmi Singh, the minister interacted with the people and listened to their problems.
Gusty winds, light rain in Delhi. But met office says it will hotter tomorrow
NEW DELHI: It was another warm day for national capital Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature hovering between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city but the weather changed rapidly by late evening, with gusty winds of 30-60 km/hour, accompanied with light drizzle in some parts, weather department officials said late on Monday.
After last year’s clash, CRPF jawan’s wedding procession gets police protection in Bulandshahr village
In view of alleged tension between dalits and Thakurs following a death in firing during a wedding procession last year, the 'ghudchari' (wedding) procession of a dalit jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force was taken out under police protection in the Thakur dominated village Gadana in Bulandshahr district on Sunday. SSP SK Singh said police were deployed in the village after receiving a written application from CRPF jawan Gaurav, who is posted in Delhi in order to prevent any clashes.
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
