Maharashtra: Maratha reservation activist and MLC Vinayak Mete dies in accident
Vinayak Mete, Maharashtra legislative council member and leader of pro-Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram, died early on Sunday morning when the SUV he was travelling in met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.
“Mete met with an accident around 5 am and was brought dead to hospital at 6 am. He suffered serious head injuries, and his pulse was flat,” Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, director of MGM hospital in Panvel, said.
The MLC, who previously headed a committee on the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial, was en route to Mumbai to attend a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde on the Maratha reservation issue when the SUV rammed into a truck.
“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. Mete was coming to Mumbai to attend a meeting today,” Shinde said after visiting MGM hospital in Mumbai.
Mete’s bodyguard too suffered grievous injuries. While the driver escaped unhurt, he alleged that the highway control room did not respond.
“We have ordered an inquiry into why there was delay in bringing him to hospital,” the CM said.
Expressway police officials claimed that Mete’s driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident took place.
“As per their driver’s statement, they didn’t receive any help for two hours. But we received a call at 5.56 am from Chandrakant Patil at our control room from Pune, and our rescue vehicle immediately reached the spot around 5: 58 am. We took Mete in an immediate response vehicle and the other two, including the driver and his bodyguard, in our police vehicle. All of them were admitted to the MGM hospital where Mete was declared dead,” highway superintendent of police Sunita Thakare said.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he received the message about the accident only around 6 am.
“Mete messaged me at 2:30 am and said he would like to meet me during the meeting on Maratha reservation called by the CM. And after that I got to know about his accident. Mete fought all through his life for the Maratha community. His final rites will be conducted after talking to his family members,” Fadnavis said.
“Mete’s focus was more on social issues than political ones. He was more of a social activist than a political leader,” Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
