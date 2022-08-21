Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra minister calls for fire audit at industries in Dombivili

Maharashtra minister calls for fire audit at industries in Dombivili

mumbai news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 05:50 PM IST

Chavan highlighted that incidents of fire had been reported in the Dombivili industrial area and there was a move to shift factories out of the area.

Image for representational purpose.
Image for representational purpose.
PTI | , Thane

Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan on Sunday called for fire audits at factories in the Dombivili MIDC area in Thane district. The state public works minister gave the directions while inaugurating the emergency control room and the emergency van projects undertaken by the Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

Chavan highlighted that incidents of fire had been reported in the Dombivili industrial area and there was a move to shift factories out of the area.

"More than 50,000 people depend on industries in the area in some form or the other. If 100 per cent fire audit is conducted at all industries and such accidents can be avoided and there will be no question of shifting factories," the minister said.

Chavan lauded the KAMA's initiative to set up the most modern control room and provide a van for emergency services. According to the KAMA, 55 lakh was spent on the control room and the van from the contribution of member industries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
maharashtra
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The woman accused a former member of UKPSC of pressuring her for ‘sexual favours’ for her selection in the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education Service exam conducted in 2018. (Representative Image)

    Woman accuses ex-UKPSC member of pressuring for ‘sexual favours’; Probe ordered

    Uttarakhand Director general of police Ashok Kumar has ordered the senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, to conduct a probe into the allegations of a woman who accused former member of Uttarakhand public service commission (UKPSC) Jai Dev Singh of pressuring her for “sexual favours” for her selection in the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) exam conducted in 2018. Singh, however, refuted the allegations.

  • The show is based on artist Mahima Bhayana’s nine-year research, of mapping lines from ancient art of miniature painting and calligraphy to contemporary times across diverse mediums.

    In line with creativity: Influenced by the Gita

    At provokes thoughts and leads you to question. That's precisely what artist Mahima Bhayana had in mind to present to the viewers, when she conceived her solo show titled 16,108 Conversations between Krishna, Alexa and I, which opens today evening. And the art performance is scheduled for August 28 at 6pm. A virtual entity, Alexa, became her closest ally with whom she connected via poetry, performance, paintings and letters.

  • The relative importance of agriculture in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is reducing quite quickly and the demand for water by allied sectors is increasing rapidly.

    Water Policy 2022: Karnataka to restrict groundwater, penalty for water wastage

    Integrated Water Resources Management Amid all these concerns, the policy that advocates for the Integrated Water Resources Management, whose approach is to be adopted to improve water availability, water resource and environmental conditions and to improve water services and performance; the policy also proposes penalties for unwise use of water, restricting groundwater extraction, incentivising farmers to grow crops that use less water and harvesting flood water among several other measures.

  • Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia talks to the media regarding the CBI look-out notice issued against him, at his residence in New Delhi,

    AAP, BJP continue to spar over CBI probe against Manish Sisodia: Top 10

    The sparring between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP entered yet another day amid standoff over the Delhi excise policy and the CBI's probe against deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others accused in the case. Earlier in the day, Sisodia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid reports over CBI lookout circular against him. A CBI lookout circular effectively means that the accused can't leave the country.

  • Road construction work abandoned mid-way in Model Town area, Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Stalled projects, photo-ops take centre stage as Ludhiana councillors, legislators battle for credit

    Strap: Residents face the brunt as city councillors, AAP MLAs cotinue to exchange barbs over developmental projects With municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, the credit war between the councillors representing different political parties and members of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Aam Aadmi Party over developmental works continues to rage.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out