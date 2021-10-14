NCB framed my son-in-law, will move court: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Thursday accused Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of framing his son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drug peddling case in January and delaying the process for their bail. He added they are moving court against the agency, the harassment meted out to them, and for quashing the case.

Malik alleged the NCB showed 200 kg herbal tobacco as ganja and produced photographs of seizures taken at its office. He added the NCB found nothing in the raids conducted at Khan’s office. Malik said wrong information of seizure of 200-kg ganja was given to the media. He accused NCB of selectively leaking information involving big names for cheap publicity.

Malik said he has been getting threatening calls since he exposed NCB’s raid on a cruise in Mumbai. He added his security has been beefed up and he will file a complaint about the threats.

In its detailed bail order, a special court on Wednesday ruled there was no case of illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy against Khan. The bail was granted last month.

“The court order clearly says the wrong sections... were applied against the accused. It also says the intention of the investigative agency was malafide,” said Malik.