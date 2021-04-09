Maharashtra: MSCERT releases guidelines for promoting Class 1 to 8 students

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) came up with a set of guidelines for promoting students of Classes 1 to 8 in state board schools on Thursday.

In cases where assessments of students have taken place throughout the year, the scores in such assessments need to be calculated out of 100 marks and a grade has to be determined on the basis of the score, according to the guidelines. Students who have not been able to complete their assessments due to any reason should also be promoted with a remark “promoted under section 16 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009”.

Students who secure lower grades after the overall evaluation should undergo a training process for the skills in that particular class at the beginning of the new academic year. Similarly, schools should not conduct any assessments or exams to assess the performance of students of Classes 1 to 8 this year due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Schools need to prepare report cards of students for the current academic year and distribute them to parents within a stipulated period. MSCERT is also going to come up with a comprehensive programme to address the loss of learning caused during the pandemic and closure of schools.

Meanwhile, the state education department is considering all possible options for the conduct of board exams that are scheduled to be held from the end of this month. “Some online service providers also met with the education minister, but it was clear that an exam of this volume cannot be conducted online so soon and the preparations required for a system like that can take a couple of years. While exams will be conducted offline, all sort of contingency plans are being prepared and looked at,” said an official from the education department.