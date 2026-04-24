Mumbai, The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has decided to suggest to the state government that mentioning date of birth of bride and groom be made mandatory on wedding invitations as a move to curb child marriages. Maharashtra panel suggests mandating mention of bride and groom's birth dates on wedding invites

The commission said awareness campaigns should be intensified across the state to prevent child marriage and child sexual abuse. It has also decided to recommend to the state government that mentioning the date of birth of the bride and groom be made mandatory on wedding invitation cards, on the lines of Rajasthan.

Commission member Sanjay Lakhe Patil said the panel has ordered a joint probe into suspected cases of minor girls becoming mothers reported from Solapur district, terming the issue a serious violation of child rights.

At a hearing held on April 23 under the chairmanship of Sanjay Vishnu Puranik, the commission reviewed the cases and directed the district administration to initiate strict action. Lakhe Patil said the matter was "extremely sensitive and disturbing" and required urgent intervention.

According to a preliminary report, some cases indicate instances of child marriage and sexual abuse, while serious lapses by local health officials and other authorities have also come to light.

The commission has directed the formation of a special joint team under the district collectors across the state, comprising officials from the women and child development, health, police and education departments. The team has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into all 85 cases, fix responsibility and recommend stringent action.

The administration has been asked to submit a concrete action plan within one to one-and-a-half months and take preventive steps to ensure such incidents do not recur. The commission also directed that offences be registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and that strict action be taken against those found guilty.

It further ordered that each case be reviewed through the Child Welfare Committee. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure medical care, nutrition and counselling support for the minor mothers, and to take steps so that their education is not disrupted.

Lakhe Patil said the issue of minor mothers came up in the last ten days after a social organisation complained that there have been 85 minor mothers out of which 15 were from solapur district.

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