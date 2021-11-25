Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Physical classes to resume for all students from December 1
Maharashtra: Physical classes to resume for all students from December 1

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said students from classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend offline session from the beginning of the next month.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday all schools across the state will reopen for physical classes from December 1.

She said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took a decision on the matter during the day’s cabinet meeting.

“After discussing with the CM, cabinet and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to reopen schools from classes 1-4 in rural areas and classes 1-7 in urban areas from December 1. We are committed to safe resumption of schools,” Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency in ANI.

According to reports, a proposal in this regard had earlier been cleared by the state health department and the Covid-19 task force. 

On Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope said the state paediatric task force was in in favour of resuming physical school for classes 1 to 4.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

