Maharashtra: Processions banned on Shivaji Jayanti, gathering of 100 people allowed
Amid the risk of the Covid-19 spread, the state government issued guidelines for Shivaji Jayanti, which falls on February 19. The state has banned processions and cultural-religious programs. However, a gathering of around 100 people has been allowed on the day.
The guideline issued by the home department on Thursday had restricted the gathering to 10 people, but by evening it was increased to 100 people after the opposition slammed the government. The revellers gathering at forts (built by Shivaji Maharaj) at the midnight of February 18, have been advised to keep the celebration low key. “The revellers are advised to organise cultural programs online through the cable network. Bike rallies, processions will be banned,” the guidelines stated.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have criticised the government for the restricting the celebration of birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior. “By imposing restrictions on Shivaji Jayanti celebration, Shiv Sena has shown it true colours of compromising politics for the power. The government which permitted provocative Elgar Parishad has imposed restrictions on Shivaji Jayanti. The liquor shops, bars are allowed to keep open till late night, the nightlife is promoted, but the celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj in his own Maharashtra has been restricted under the pretext of Covid-19,” said party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.
