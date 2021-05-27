Maharashtra records 24,752 cases, 453 deaths

Maharashtra is witnessing a decline in not just Covid-19 cases but deaths, which was on the higher side over the past several days. On Wednesday, the state recorded 24,752 new cases and 453 deaths.

The death toll has now reached 91,341 since the outbreak of the virus.

In the past 10 days (May 17-26), 5,773 people succumbed to the virus, while from May 7-16, the toll was 7,971. From April 27 to May 6, the state had recorded 8,181 deaths.

There are currently 315,042 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 45,655 patients followed by Mumbai with 28,074 active patients. The death toll has now reached 91,341 with Mumbai leading with 14,684 deaths followed by Pune with 11,966. The total number of cases now stands at 5,650,907.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 1,352 cases, followed by 34 deaths. There are total 700,340 cases with 14,684 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is 93% with 655,484 recoveries, while the fatality rate of the city is 2.09%.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management attributes the decrease in the number of deaths to various corrective measures taken over a period of time. “We are testing much earlier than before. In addition, the patients with comorbidities are being sent to the hospitals and are not advised of home quarantine, which has improved the situation. Today we have far better knowledge of the mode of treatment, the medication required as well as post-Covid-19 protocols than before. All these factors combined have resulted in a decrease in the death rate,” he added.

Dr Jeevan Jain, physician from Lalbaug who has treated over 15,000 Covid-19 patients credits the lockdown for a decline in cases. “The lockdown played an important role in curbing the transmission of the virus and consequently bringing down the number of deaths,” said Jain. However, Jain cautions both the government and the citizens against adopting a casual approach. “The government needs to open up in a staggered manner and with strict protocols. People should follow Covid-19 guidelines and refrain from mass gatherings or social function till the end of this year or else all these gains will be lost,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, despite Ratnagiri being included in the red zone, the Savarde market in Chiplun saw huge crowds. In Jalgaon, thousands of people participated in the funeral procession of local politician Gaffar Malik. Akola saw thousands of people on roads despite it being on the list of 18 districts that have a high number of cases. The police and municipal staff raided various cloth stores for violating Covid-19 guidelines. Traders in Solapur have warned of opening shops from June 1 irrespective of the government’s orders.