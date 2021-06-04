Maharashtra reports 14,152 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; 973 in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 14,152 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department bulletin issued on Friday evening. The Covid-19 daily update issued for the Greater Mumbai area on this day shows that the city reported 973 fresh cases in the preceding 24 hours. The state recorded 289 new deaths in the same duration, of which 24 were in Mumbai. Both the infection tally and the number of new deaths on Friday came down from yesterday, which saw the state clocking over 15,000 new cases.

The state has been logging under 25,000 cases for the past nine consecutive days now. A total of 181,210 cases were recorded in the state from May 24 to June 2, which averaged 20,134 cases daily. In contrast, the state reported a total of 270,682 cases from May 15 to May 23, which averaged 30,074 daily.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the cumulative infection tally in the state has now been pushed up to 5,805,565, while 5,507,058 patients have been cured of Covid-19 in the state till now. Of these recoveries, 20,852 were recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

In Mumbai, 1,207 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, showing that no active cases are currently in the city. The recovery rate of Mumbai is estimated to be 95%. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its Covid-19 daily report, pointed out that the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from May 28 to June 03 was merely 0.13%.

There are currently 31 active containment zones (slums and chawls) in Mumbai, and 126 active sealed buildings, which have been instituted to further check the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

In view of the improvement in the state’s Covid-19 situation, the government is planning to lift lockdown restrictions, albeit via a five-level unlock plan. It has decided to categorise districts and cities based on their testing positivity rate and occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Those coming under level 1 are likely to be freed from all restrictions. The proposal was discussed in the state disaster management authority (SDMA) meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Districts and cities under level 2 are likely allowed to open up all activities, but they may face restrictions on timings or number of people. Mumbai is likely to be part of level 2. State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar also clarified that local trains will not be allowed to run, as of now.