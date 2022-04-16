Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city. The positivity rate of the state was 0.28%. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 44 cases. This took the city’s tally to 1,057,745 and toll to 19,562.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that the situation is much better now. “We have controlled the virus effectively. Even if we have a minor surge in cases, that should not worry us as they are mild ones. The infected patients are not landing in hospitals,” said Dr Gilada.

The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has reached 78,75,620. The total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 1,47,827.

There are currently 681 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 341 patients, followed by Pune with 187 active patients and Thane with 50.

The death toll has now reached 1,47,827 with Pune leading with 20,538 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,562 and Thane with 11,912.

There are 341 active cases and the recovery rate is 98% and mortality rate is 1.84%. The hospitalisation rate is 0.05%.