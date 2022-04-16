Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city. The positivity rate of the state was 0.28%. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 44 cases. This took the city’s tally to 1,057,745 and toll to 19,562.
Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild said that the situation is much better now. “We have controlled the virus effectively. Even if we have a minor surge in cases, that should not worry us as they are mild ones. The infected patients are not landing in hospitals,” said Dr Gilada.
The total number of Covid-19 patients right from the outbreak last year has reached 78,75,620. The total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 1,47,827.
There are currently 681 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 341 patients, followed by Pune with 187 active patients and Thane with 50.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,827 with Pune leading with 20,538 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,562 and Thane with 11,912.
There are 341 active cases and the recovery rate is 98% and mortality rate is 1.84%. The hospitalisation rate is 0.05%.
-
Kirit Somaiya: Why was no action taken against Pravin Kalme?
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday questioned inaction against Pravin Kalme against whom an FIR has been filed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for allegedly stealing government documents from the office. The BJP leader alleged that Kalme, who runs an NGO named 'Earth', was an associate of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.
-
BJP, MNS play politics over ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ chants
Mumbai: Politics over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' chants heated up in Maharashtra on Friday, as Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders promised to recite the prayer over loudspeakers outside temples across the state on Saturday to celebrate the birth of Hindu god, Hanuman, even as some made communally-coloured comments about the use of loudspeakers outside mosques to recite the Azaan, a call to prayer in the Islam faith.
-
Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday. The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life. His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics