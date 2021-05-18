Maharashtra reports over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases, 679 deaths; Mumbai cases dip sharply to 960

With 28,438 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, cases tally in Maharashtra reached 5,433,506. Also 679 patients lost their lives to the disease on the day, which pushed the death toll 83,777.

The capital city of Mumbai saw less than 1,000 new cases (961 cases to be exact) and 44 new deaths, which pushed the city's tally to 690,023 and the death toll to 14,316.

Meanwhile, a bulletin from the state health department on the day showed that the state currently 419,727 active cases.

Daily new cases have been witnessing a declining trend in Maharashtra since the past few days. However, Tuesday's tally of 28,438 new cases is a marginal increase over the 26,616 new cases reported on Monday (May 17). Previously, the state had logged 34,389 new cases on Sunday (May 16), 34,848 new cases on Saturday (May 15) and 39,923 new cases on Friday (May 14).







