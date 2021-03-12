IND USA
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees 14,317 new Covid cases; lockdown in Nagpur, night curfew in Panvel
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 14,317 new Covid cases; lockdown in Nagpur, night curfew in Panvel

Active cases in the state went past the grim landmark of 100,000 as the count stood at 106,070. As cases continue to surge in many parts of the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that restrictions, including lockdown, could be imposed in the state to combat rising numbers
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:08 AM IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a 154-day high (since October 8), in terms of Covid-19 infections, with 14,317 fresh cases, taking its tally to 2,266,374. Mumbai, too, reported a 141-day high (since October 21) with 1,509 new infections. Active cases in the state went past the grim landmark of 100,000 as the count stood at 106,070. As cases continue to surge in many parts of the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that restrictions, including lockdown, could be imposed in the state to combat rising numbers. A decision, he said, is expected to be taken in a couple of days.

The district administration, meanwhile has announced a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21. Private offices will remain shut, while government offices will operate at 25% attendance in Nagpur. Liquor shops will remain shut, but it will continue to be sold online, Nagpur district guardian minister Nitin Raut said. Also, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has declared night curfew in its jurisdiction from 11 pm to 5 am from March 12 to March 22.

Maharashtra reported 57 fatalities, while the case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 2.32%. Of the deaths reported on Thursday, 25 occurred in the past 48 hours and 19 in the past week. The remaining 13 deaths were from the period before last week. Meanwhile, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Yavatmal district have recorded a chunk of the cases on Thursday.

Thackeray, in an address to the state via social media, said looking at the surge in cases, Maharashtra is at the “threshold of lockdown” and that strict lockdown could be put in places in some cities to break the chain of transmission. Thackeray’s address was chiefly regarding the Maharashtra State Public Commission examination and to announce why it has been postponed by a few days.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra where the daily numbers had come down to around 2,000 have again increased to 12,000-13,000. The transmission in increasing in cities and in the rural areas, he said. “Currently, Covid cases are increasing at several places. Looking at this increase, we will have to announce some containment zones. We are at the threshold of a lockdown. We can still avoid a lockdown. The authorities have been instructed to coordinate with the state government before announcing a lockdown in a city, taluka or a district,” the CM said in his address.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Thackeray said that a decision on lockdown or strict restrictions will be announced in a couple of days. “In a few days, lockdown will have to be imposed at some places. I again appeal to people to avoid stepping out of home without need, wear masks in public places, keep sanitising hands, keep physical distance. We might have to start from scratch again [in combating Covid] but so far, the situation has not gone out of control… Looking at the situation, a strict lockdown will need to be imposed in some places. We will take a decision in the next two days and the lockdown will be imposed wherever required,” Thackeray told reporters after he took his first vaccine shot.

Thackeray, along with his wife Rashmi and her mother Meenatai Patankar got their first dose of Covaxin at city’s JJ Hospital. Milind Narvekar, Thackeray’s PA and officer on special duty (OSD) also was vaccinated at the hospital.

On Thursday, Nagpur district reported 2,150 fresh cases, of which 1,701 cases were from Nagpur city. The district reported five fatalities due to Covid-19, of which four were in Nagpur city. On Thursday, Nagpur district reported 2,150 fresh cases, of which 1,701 cases were from Nagpur city. The district reported five fatalities due to Covid-19, of which four were in Nagpur city.

The Panvel civic body also gave directives to shut down educational institutions and banned sports tournaments and competitions till March 22. The decision has been taken to contain the rising cases of Covid in the region. All types of sports competitions and tournaments have been banned till March 22.

The announcement was made on Thursday evening by municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh. PCMC recorded 138 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases so far to 33,542. Deshmukh, said, “Taking into account the possibility of Covid cases rising in Panvel, I have decided to impose a night curfew from March 12 to March 22 between 11 pm and 5 am in PCMC jurisdiction. Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard 10 and 12 classes and their private classes) too will be shut from March 12 to March 22.” A partial lockdown has also been put in place in Aurangabad district, which on Thursday saw 615 cases.

During the address, Thackeray said that the state government is equipped with health facilities hospital beds, including doctors, healthcare workers, etc. He added that the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave and therefore people will have to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour including masking in public places, hand sanitsation and physical distancing.

“We will have to remain alert till April-end at least… So far, we have not reached the peak we had gone in September; we do not wish to as well. But for that we have to pray and take efforts. So, we will have to face some restrictions. We will have to impose some restrictions on enclosed spaces where there is crowding, [such as] offices, hotels, etc. We will announce rules regarding it in a couple of days,” Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day numbers in vaccination on Thursday after it inoculated 228,550 beneficiaries, taking the tally to 2,354,261. Thursday saw 142,148 senior citizens getting vaccinated, while 25,715 beneficiaries were people will comorbidities between the age of 45 and 60. Besides that, 34,674 healthcare workers—both first and second doses—were inoculated. 16,013 frontline workers were inoculated on Thursday.

Thackeray also appealed to people, who are eligible, to get vaccinated at the earliest. “There is no need to be afraid or confused about vaccination. As the Covid-19 cases are rising, all those who are eligible for vaccination should take it without any hesitation,” said Thackeray, while speaking to the media persons after taking the vaccine. Tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, principal secretary of health Dr Pradeep Vyas and others were also present.

(with inputs from G Mohiuddin Jeddy)

